INEC Suspends Electoral Officer In Plateau Over Missing Ballot Papers Of 16 Polling Units

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday suspended the electoral officer in charge of Jos North Local Government, Fred Ogboji over missing ballot papers of 16 polling units in the Saturday rerun elections.

INEC in a press statement issued on Sunday in Jos by the Head of electoral operations at the INEC Isah Idakwo said the suspension of the electoral officer is part of an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of ballot papers from 16 polling units in Jos North.

It would be recalled that Yesterday, some polling units in the Plateau North rerun elections experienced incomplete proceedings due to the lack of electoral materials.

INEC has responded by rescheduling the elections, which are presently underway in some units within Tudun Wada/Kabong and Naraguta wards.

Ogboji has been instructed to hand over to Elekwa Onyemauche, the local government supervisor.

“No matter what it will take, the commission will ensure that the right thing is done, and no constituency will feel disenfranchised because every eligible voter will participate,” Agundu explained.

The statement reads, ” You are directed to step aside from Office to enable the Commission carry out proper investigation and circumstances that lead to the missing of Federal House of Representatives ballot papers in 16 polling units in your Local Government.

“You are further directed to handover to Barr. Elekwa Onyemauche the Logal Government Supervisor and the two RA Supervisors of Tudun Wada – Kapong and Naraguta B (E.O Shendam and E.O Kanke Local Government Areas respectively) to coordinate and complete the remaining process”.