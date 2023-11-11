INEC Suspends Election In Some PUs In 5 LGAs Of Kogi

…may sanction officials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said election in some polling units in five Local Government Areas of Kogi State, has been suspended over reported cases of electoral malpractices.

INEC in a statement issued by a member of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, said it received reports from its officials in Kogi State on incidences of electoral malpractices, particularly the incident of result sheets completed before voting.

“Reports indicate that the incidents occurred in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi and Okene Local Government Areas. The most serious incidents occurred in Ogori/Magongo, affecting nine of 10 registration areas,” he said.

Haruna, also INEC National Commissioner, stated, “Any result not emanating from the commission’s process in the polling units will not be accepted.”

He assured that INEC is determined not to reward bad behaviour.

“Consequently, the election in the nine wards in Ogori/Magongo LGA (Eni, Okibo, Okesi, Ileteju, Aiyeromi, Ugugu, Obinoyin, Obatgben and Oturu) is at this moment suspended.

“The incidences in the other local government areas are being thoroughly investigated, and the outcome, including the way forward, will be announced in the next 24 hours,” he said.

The National Commissioner stated the commission was on the audit trail of its personnel and materials to ascertain those who might have been complicit in undermining the process.

“We have a record of all officials deployed at various levels as supervisors, monitors, technical staff or polling unit officials and all election materials issued to them. Appropriate sanctions will be applied where necessary,” he threatened.

He assured voters in Kogi State that their votes were protected, and their wishes would be respected.