INEC Summons Warring PDP Factions To Crucial Peace Meeting

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has summoned the two factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to an urgent reconciliation meeting at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The high-level meeting, which is currently underway, brings together leaders and representatives of the Makinde-backed Turaki faction and the Nyesom Wike-backed Abdulrahman Mohammed faction, amid deepening internal crises within the opposition party.

The meeting was convened following concerns over the lingering leadership dispute and its potential implications for the party’s cohesion, compliance with electoral regulations, and preparations for future elections.

READ ALSO:

INEC is understood to be seeking clarity on the legitimate leadership structure of the PDP, urging both factions to resolve their differences in line with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act, to avoid actions that could undermine democratic processes.

The outcome of the meeting is expected to play a critical role in determining the commission’s position on future correspondences, submissions, and recognition involving the PDP leadership.

Details later.