INEC stokes unending debate over 2023 general election

Background

Nigeria’s electoral system has evolved over the years. According to Wikipedia, elective democracy was introduced in the country in May 1919, when the Townships Ordinance granted the right to vote for three members of Lagos Town Council to some people. But it was not until September 20, 1923 that the first general election was held. Election is a multi-stakeholders’ project involving the election management body (EMB), the political parties that sponsor candidates for the election, the candidates themselves and the electorate. The 2023 general elections, which were held between February 25 and March 18, 2023, with a supplementary poll on April 15 in 23 states where no clear winner emerged in the first balloting, was the seventh since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999. It took place in 176,846 polling units, involving 25, 286, 616 out of 87, 209, 007 voters, who collected their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) before the election. This is about 27.05 per cent voters’ turnout. INEC, however, said the total number of registered voters in the country is 93,469,008.

Shift in political representation

The 2023 general elections is unique in the sense that it was the first election since the nation’s return to civil rule that recorded, “a broad shift in political representation across Nigeria,” as well as, “unparalleled diversity in party representation, demonstrating significant democratic progress.” INEC disclosed that instead of the two political parties that usually dominate such exercise in the past, four parties won the governorship, seven secured seats in the Senate, eight in the House of Representatives and nine in state Houses of Assembly. Geopolitical analysis of the presidential election further showed that it was a three-horse race. The All Progressives Congress (APC) won in three out of the six geo-political zones: North Central, North West and South West; the Labour Party in two; South East and South-South, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won only in the North East.

2023 election a watershed

The electoral umpire also described the 2023 general elections as a watershed in the nation’s electoral process. Its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the introduction of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and other technologies introduced, gave credibility to the process and eliminated the possibility of anyone being able to vote more than once, or do so using someone else’s permanent voters’ card (PVC). It was the first general election where technology was legally allowed to be deployed following the signing into law of the 2022 amended Electoral Act. Apart from BVAS, other technology deployed for the polls included the continuous voter registration (CVR) Live Locator, Candidate Nomination and Media Accreditation Management Portals, RATECHs Management and Observer Management Systems, as well as Political Party Agent Management Portal. BVAS was used to scan and upload polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal, for the viewing public. It replaced the Smart Card Reader (SCR), which was used in the 2015 general elections. According to the Commission: “The INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED), used as a registration device during CVR, was transformed with a few add-ons into an accreditation device as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) on election day, to accredit voters and upload of polling unit results to the INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal (and) capture the Global Positioning System (GPS) coordinates for the 176,846 polling units nationwide.” On the other hand, INEC stated that the IReV portal is one of the most significant innovations that it introduced before the conduct of the general elections, to promote the integrity and transparency of the electoral process. As a public-facing website, the IReV portal shows the images of the original polling unit result sheets as recorded in Form EC8A.

Challenges

The elections were, however, not without challenges. Among these were attacks on the Commission’s facilities by gunmen, fuel scarcity and the currency swap introduced shortly before the elections by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Between December 2019 and December 12, 2022, the commission suffered over 50 attacks on its facilities and personnel in 15 states across the country, which affected election materials, vehicles and office equipment. The introduction of new naira notes by the CBN in October 2022, and at the same time placed a limit on cash withdrawals, encumbered the commission’s operations, particularly in meeting the obligations of, “some unbanked service providers, and the ability of particularly transport providers to service and fuel vehicles in boats and motorcycles in readiness for election duty.” At the same time: “The prevailing fuel scarcity across the country and inadequate numbers of vehicles and boats for the transportation of election personnel and materials within the required timeframe posed a great challenge to the logistics plan for the election. This is more so considering the size and diversity of Nigeria, as well the state of national infrastructure.” Although it may not be the most litigated against, the 2023 general elections elicited widespread commentaries across the country, especially in the failure of INEC to upload polling unit results of the presidential election on its IReV portal in real-time at the close of polls on February 25, as it earlier promised. The Commission had successfully uploaded the polling unit results of the Senatorial and House of Representatives results conducted on the same day but that of the presidential election failed.

Reasons for failure to upload presidential election results

In a 526-page report on the conduct of the elections released last week, INEC blamed this on an unexpected configuration problem associated with the mapping out of the presidential election results to participating polling units. According to the Commission, in configuring and mapping the election results for the presidential and National Assembly elections, it created 470 election types consisting of one presidential constituency which covered the whole country, 109 senatorial districts and 360 federal constituencies. The report disclosed that: “Each senatorial district and federal constituency election on the database was mapped to their respective states,” however, it added that because the presidential election is a single, countrywide constituency that does not belong to any one state, the server failed to recognise it. It further noted: “While the uploads for the NASS elections succeeded as the application was able to identify the respective state and build the folder hierarchy for the results organisation process for the election, attempts to upload the presidential election results sheets, which does not belong to or mapped to any state on the database, failed. “Instead, it returned an http server error response. This failure is attributable to the inability of the application to create and build a folder structure to organise the uploaded images of the result sheets of the presidential election.” Although it admitted that its failure to upload the result of the presidential election on IReV impacted on the public perception of the election, the glitch did not affect the credibility of the election, because, “agents of political parties and security agents were given copies of polling station results after they were announced in public.”

Reactions to INEC’s report

Reactions have been trailing these explanations, which was coming one year after the election. The electoral body had earlier explained that it would reserve comment on the server failure because the issue was before the court. Yiga Africa, one of election monitoring groups, expressed dissatisfaction with the Commission’s explanation. Its Executive Director, Samson Itodo, said INEC should tell Nigerians whether the failure was a technological error, accidental or it was triggered either by the incompetence of those who were managing the system or outright negligence. “Yes, the system does fail as we know technology is not a silver bullet, but there must be an explanation for it. How did this happen? You have the BVAS machine, you take an image of the result sheet, it uploads to a database, when it gets to there, ideally, depending on the code written by the developer, it is expected that the code would have lifted the results that have come from the field into that database and then to the database for presidential election so that the public can now view the results. “The big question is when you say there was an error, was it attributed to a group of individuals managing this erroneously written code that didn’t perform that function, or it was just a function of the system error? There has to be a detailed explanation. “There is more in that space that INEC need to explain to Nigerians, but I don’t think we are satisfied with this explanation.’’

LP’s reaction

The Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, who contested the outcome of the election up to the Supreme Court, described the explanation as “medicine after death”. The chief spokesperson, Obi-Datti Campaign Committee, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, who spoke on his behalf, said the Commission’s explanation was false, deceitful and disdain for the people. He recalled INEC’s testimony at the Supreme Court, that it has authority to collate the result manually, and even tendered a written document denying the results posted on the IRev. “So for me and many of us, this is totally unacceptable. The report is deceitful to the Nigerian people. Our Electoral Act and electoral law must be revisited to give clarity as regard to the process of our election. “We don’t want to give any lacuna to any of our election processes and give room for the judiciary only to decide who wins election. Election should be done and dusted at the polling units.”

IPAC fingers party agents

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the umbrella body of Nigeria registered political parties, regretted that over 80 per cent of the declared election results have had to be resolved through tribunals and court processes. The Council blamed it on the quality of agents representing political parties at the polling units and collation centres. Former Chairman of the Council, Engr. Yabagi Sani, said the agents were not only poorly trained, but were: “Easily compromised, or outright fraudsters, who in some instances would not submit to the party or the candidate the Form EC8 issued by INEC and signed by all the relevant stakeholders at the conclusion of the exercise at the polling units.” Sani, however, disclosed that the Council has initiated the IPAC Situation Room powered by Election Results Management System (ERMS), which he stated, is aimed at minimising or eliminating the menace of the agents and other representatives of political parties in the process. He hoped that through ERMS, political parties would be guaranteed: “Effective monitoring and control of the activities of their representatives and other stakeholders in the handling of the election results from the polling units, collation centres up to the declaration of results by INEC, the only authority, in line with the 2022 amended Electoral Act, with powers to announce winners of elections. “The IPAC Situation Room ERMS would complement current efforts by INEC to provide political parties certified Form EC8A copy of which is also pasted by INEC by the walls at the polling stations.”

Trust deficit

Nigerians still believe that INEC was economical with the truth on what really happened on Election Day. And there is a trust deficit in the commission over its failure to transmit the result electronically as it promised Nigerians. A ‘Time’ report of March 1, 2023, said the credibility of the Commission now hangs in the balance. Quoting Afrobarometer, the newspaper said about 78 per cent of Nigerians said they had little or no trust in INEC. Africa Director at the Eurasia Group consultancy, Amaka Anku, also told the publication that: “The electoral commission over-promised and raised expectations, and now, people feel disappointed and it’s being used by the opposition to argue that the results are not valid.” The ghost of the election has refused to die, one year after it was conducted. On its anniversary on February 25 this year, protests were held in some parts of the country, while netizens took to the social media with the hashtag, “#CurseMahmoodYakubuDay”, to rain curses on officials of the Commission, accusing them of inflicting the pains Nigerians are currently going true. Laolu Akande, media aide to former Vice President Prof. Yomi Osinbajo, said although the court held that INEC did not break any law, by the failure to transmit the presidential election result, the Commission “broke the trust of the Nigerian people.” Akande stated that the dent not only affected INEC’s integrity but raises legitimacy questions for those who won the elections. “So, there is a lot of cynicism; there is a lot of distrust …It is a problem for political legitimacy for people who came out of that system. INEC is responsible for that.” The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) had in its judgement last year, in the petitions by the PDP and LP candidates against the outcome of the election, said INEC is not mandated to transmit election results electronically. The judgement, which was upheld by the Supreme Court, said that there is no provision for the electronic transmission of election results in the amended Electoral Act 2022. According to the court: “By the provision of Section 52 and Section 65 of the Electoral Act, INEC is at liberty to prescribe the manner in which result can be transmitted. INEC cannot be compelled to electronically transmit result.”