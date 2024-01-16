INEC Speaks On February C’River Rerun Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured the people of Cross River State that the forthcoming February 3, 2024, rerun election in the state will go as planned.

The electoral umpire gave the assurance on Tuesday in a statement available to newsmen in Calabar, the state capital by Mrs Anthonia Nwobi, the state’s INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity.

According to Nwobi, 34 voting places in the Obanliku and Yala 2 State Constituencies, as well as the Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency, would host the repeat.

“Only voters with Permanent Voter Cards, PVC and are registered in the affected polling units are qualified to vote in the election.

“While the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS would be deployed for the election, activities will commence by 8.30 a.m. and end by 2.30 p.m.

“However, those in the queue on or before 2.30 p.m. will all be attended to by our officials,” she said.

She urged residents in the impacted areas to cast their ballots for the candidates of their choice in large numbers at the election.