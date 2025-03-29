INEC Speaks On Complexity Of Recall Process

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday outlined the complexities and costs involved in the recall process, saying it is like organizing a full election.

Speaking via his verified X handle, the electoral umpire, while discussing “INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Recall 2024. BVAS and IREV: Facts and Myths,” said the recalling of an electoral member is usually tedious.

The Special Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mohammed Kuna, explained that a recall election involves significant resources, including staff mobilisation, technology, recall material deployments, and transportation.

He noted that the process is more expensive than a senatorial election, requiring efforts equivalent to conducting three such elections.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to following legal guidelines in the event of a recall.

He added that if a seat in the National Assembly becomes vacant and INEC is informed by the Presiding Officers, a by-election would be conducted.

“A recall process is like conducting an election itself. It has to do with the mobilisation of staff, deployments of recall materials, technologies, and transportation, among others.

“A recall process is like conducting three senatorial district elections because we will go back to the field three times. It is more expensive than conducting a senatorial election.”

INEC received a petition seeking the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents the Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The petition, presented on behalf of the constituents by Charity Ijese, was received and stamped by INEC’s Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, on Monday at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The recall petition followed a series of contentious events involving Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was suspended from the Senate on March 6 for alleged “gross misconduct” after a dispute with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

