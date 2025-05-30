INEC Sets Dates For Ekiti, Osun Gov’ship Elections

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) on Friday announced the dates for the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

The Ekiti state election will be held on Saturday, July 20, and the Osun state election will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this known, during the swearing-in of six newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) recently confirmed by the National Assembly.

READ ALSO

Yakubu also said the commission is finalising arrangements for bye-elections to fill vacant seats in the National and State Houses of Assembly.

Share