INEC Seeks Election Observers For Upcoming By-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended an invitation to Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) with an interest in monitoring the upcoming February re-run and by-election.

According to the anti-graft agency, interested parties are encouraged to submit their applications through an online portal by January 17, as outlined in a notice released by the acting Director of Electoral Party Monitoring (EPM) at INEC, Hauwa Habib, based in Abuja.

Habib advised the organisations to visit (http://observergroups.inecnigeria.org) and complete the application form.

According to her statement, this action is taken without bias to any prior communication with the Commission. She emphasised that the sole accepted method for application is the completion of the designated application form (EC14A(l)).

“Observer groups should particularly note that all other information, including legal status (registration with CAC), evidence of registration with the Civil Society Desk at INEC-Headquarters, evidence of registration, previous election observation with INEC (if any), acknowledgement of submission of reports of observation (if any), should accompany the application.

READ ALSO:

“Any falsification of documents in the submissions will lead to automatic disqualification and possible prosecution. The deadline for submission of applications is January 17, 2024.

“The list of successful observer groups approved for accreditation will subsequently be published on the commission’s website and the EPM observer’s WhatsApp platform,” Habib said.

According to her, the by-election and re-run elections have arisen in two senatorial districts, four federal constituencies, and three state constituencies, encompassing nine states of the Federation.

She further explained that INEC is organising these elections based on directives from various election petition appeal tribunals from the 2023 general elections.

“Currently, 35 constituencies are affected by these court-ordered elections; while three cover entire constituencies, others involve only a few polling units. Both categories of elections are scheduled to take place simultaneously in all affected constituencies on Saturday, February 3,” Habib added.