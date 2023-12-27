INEC Retires Four Directors Over FG Tenure Policy

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said it has begun the implementation of the Federal Government circular on the retirement of directors with eight years or more of service in the public sector.

INEC in a statement issued by the National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, disclosed that four directors of the commission will proceed on terminal leave.

Olumekun who is also Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, said that two of the directors “serve as heads of departments at the national headquarters, while the other two are deployed as administrative secretaries in our state offices.

“However, it’s important to note that clinical officers in the medical cadre are exempt from this policy, as clarified in circular MH. 7205/T/31 dated 7th September 2023.

“The commission wishes the affected directors the best as they retire from service.”