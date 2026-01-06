INEC Resumes Second Phase Of Voter Registration In Oyo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oyo State has officially resumed the second phase of the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

The exercise, which began on Monday, January 5, 2026, is being conducted across all 33 INEC Local Government Area offices and the State Office in Ibadan.

This phase allows both online pre-registration and in-person registration for eligible citizens.

According to a statement by the State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Adeniran Rahmon Tella, the registration will run until April 17, 2026, in line with the commission’s approved schedule, giving residents several months to complete their registration.

To improve accessibility, Prof. Tella said the commission has approved a 50-day rotation plan for Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) machines across 351 Registration Areas in the state. This mobile strategy addresses challenges encountered during the first phase, where potential registrants in remote areas faced difficulties due to long distances and difficult terrain.

The REC urged all eligible citizens who have just attained the voting age of 18, or who have never registered, to take advantage of the ongoing exercise. He also noted that the process is not only for new registrations but serves other electoral purposes.

Furthermore, Prof. Tella highlighted that the exercise accommodates individuals who have yet to collect their unclaimed Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), as well as those with damaged or lost PVCs.

Registered voters who wish to transfer their polling units within the same Ward, Local Government, or State can also do so during this period.