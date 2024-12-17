INEC Restores Ezeokenwa As APGA Chairman

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restored Sylvester Ezeokenwa as the substantive National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

This followed a review of the Supreme Court judgement, which recognised Edozie Njoku for that position.

Njoku and Victor Oye had been in contention for the APGA chairmanship until the latter handed over to Ezeokenwa last year.

But the apex court in a judgement, ordered INEC to accept Njoku as APGA National Chairman, which had been implemented.

INEC however, in a statement on Tuesday by the National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, said it has been served with another judgement of the Supreme Court with Appeal No. SC/CV/824/2024 APGA & ANOR vs OYE & ORS, which it noted, was delivered on November 27, recognising Ezeokenwa as the Chairman of the party.

“In compliance with the judgement of the apex court, the commission has restored Barr. Ezeokenwa as the Chairman of APGA and restored his name on our website accordingly,” the statement added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"