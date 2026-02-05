INEC Registers Two New Political Parties

The number of political parties in Nigeria has increased from 18 to 21 with the registration of two new political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The two new parties are the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, who announced this at a meeting with the leadership of political parties in Abuja on Thursday, said that out of eight associations that successfully uploaded their documents on the commission’s dedicated portal, only two qualified for final assessment and verification of compliance with the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

Prof. Amupitan stated that after due consideration, only the DLA “was found to have complied fully with the requirements of the law.”

He, however, added that a Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, following a suit instituted by Barr. Takori Mohammed Sanni, ordered INEC to register the NDC as a political party.

“The Commission has decided to comply with the order, and the party is being registered as a political party.

“Certificates of Registration will be handed over to the two new political parties in due course,” the INEC Chairman stated.

He, however, regretted that the integrity of the nation’s electoral processes is being challenged by increasingly frequent leadership squabbles within various political parties.

Prof. Amupitan reminded party leaders that “the essence of democracy is rooted in the ability of political parties to flourish, debate, and contest ideologies in a manner that respects the tenets of fair play and mutual respect.”

According to him, the current trend of infighting among party leaderships not only detracts from the core objectives of political entities but also spills over into unnecessary legal battles that burden the nation’s judicial system and public resources.

“These numerous litigations, in which the Commission often finds itself joined as a party, divert our attention from our primary mandate: to ensure free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria.

“As the guardians of our electoral process, we are compelled to address these issues not just for the sake of our institution, but for the greater good of our democracy,” he said.

The INEC Chairman stated that the implications of leadership squabbles in political parties are far-reaching because they create an environment of uncertainty for party members and supporters, erode public trust in the political system, and undermine the democratic process.

“Each litigation not only consumes time and resources but also distracts from the important work of mobilising voters and engaging the public on critical national issues,” he added.

Prof. Amupitan assured that INEC would continue to remain neutral but reminded political parties that cohesive and transparent leadership is essential for the health of the nation’s democracy.

“We urge party leaders to prioritise constructive dialogue over divisive disputes, foster unity within their ranks, and focus on policy development and community engagement rather than internal strife,” he said.

The INEC Chairman also expressed concern over dwindling voter turnout during elections, explaining that it is linked to the integrity of the voter register.

According to Prof. Amupitan, data obtained by the Commission showed that voter turnout during presidential elections fell from 53.7 per cent in 2011 to 43.6 per cent in 2015, further declined to 34.7 per cent in 2019, and dropped to 26.7 per cent in 2023.

He said that while the introduction of the Smart Card Reader (SCR) and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) has successfully eliminated ballot stuffing and “ghost” votes, technology alone cannot solve voter apathy.

“Citizens’ trust is often eroded by a perceived lack of democratic dividends or the fear that their voices do not matter.

“We must change this narrative together. INEC is committed to providing a seamless and pleasant voting experience by removing barriers to the ballot,” he said.

Prof. Amupitan called on political parties to partner with the Commission in this regard, adding that beyond seeking votes, political parties must help rebuild public trust and inspire citizens to exercise their franchise, which is critical to the health of Nigeria’s democracy.