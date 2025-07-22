INEC Registers 96,085 New Voters In Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the registration of 96,085 new eligible voters in Anambra State during the just-concluded Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

INEC noted that contrary to concerns that security-challenged communities might not participate in the exercise, registration was successfully conducted in areas such as Lilu, Osumoghu, Isseke, and Mbosi in Ihiala Local Government Area, communities previously considered strongholds of “unknown gunmen.”

According to INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Sam Olumekun, the exercise was conducted across all 326 registration centres in the state.

“The Commission is pleased with the turnout of registrants in Anambra State and the peaceful conduct of the CVR in all the 326 registration centres. As of Wednesday, 16th July 2025, a total of 96,085 new voters have been successfully registered within nine days,” Olumekun said.

“On average, the Commission registered over 10,600 voters per day.”

He confirmed that the registration exercise held in all the 326 wards of the state, including previously troubled areas such as Lilu, Orsumoghu, Isseke, Mbosi, and the entire Ihiala LGA.

Reacting to the development, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mazi Ejimofor Opara, described the report as a vindication of Governor Charles Soludo’s efforts in restoring security in the state.

“If no one is willing to give Governor Soludo his flowers, those of us from these areas that were once considered risky will,” Opara said.

He attributed the successful voter registration in those areas to the implementation of the Anambra State Homeland Security Law, which was signed into law in 2025.

“Anambra people are seeing the benefits of the Homeland Security Law. This success means the upcoming August 16 Anambra South Senatorial by-election and the November 8 gubernatorial election will likely be hitch-free,” he added.

According to him, the state’s enhanced security architecture has proven critics wrong.

“This proves the opposition and fifth columnists wrong. People who claim they’re contesting elections keep criticizing the governor, yet security has drastically improved.”

He commended INEC for confirming what he called a “true reflection” of the security gains in the state.

“This report vindicates the Soludo-led administration. Anambra is now free of crime and criminality,” Opara concluded.