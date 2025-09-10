INEC Recognises Mark As ADC Chairman

It was a major boost for the opposition coalition, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) finally recognised Senator David Mark as National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

New Telegraph recalls that the electoral umpire had earlier said that the ADC had not fulfilled the conditions needed to effect a change in its leadership.

Consequently, the commission still retained Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu as National Chairman of the party, more than one month after he had stepped down

But in a post on its website on Wednesday, inecnigeria.org, INEC removed Nwosu as National Chairman and listed Mark as recognised National Chairman.

Other listed officers of the party are Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, as National Secretary, Mani, Ibrahim Ahmad, National Treasurer, Akibu Dalhatu, National Financial Secretary, Prof. Oserheimen Aigberaodion Osunbor, National Legal Adviser.

The party’s National Secretariat is No. 4, Oyo Street, Area 2, Abuja.