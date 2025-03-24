INEC Receives Petition Seeking Natasha’s Recall

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said it has received a petition seeking the recall of the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

This was confirmed in a press statement issued on Monday, March 24, by the Secretary to the Electoral Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

The petition was submitted with over 250,000 constituents’ signatures, out of about 480,000 registered voters in Kogi Central, which meets INEC’s requirement of 50 per cent plus one.

New Telegraph gathered that the indigenes, from across the five Local Government Areas of Kogi Central, said they had resolved to bring the embattled Senator back home.

According to them, the embarrassment she had caused the senatorial district had, unfortunately, taken an international dimension.

It would be recalled that Natasha had levelled sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

However, the upper chamber suspended her for six months due to gross misconduct.

