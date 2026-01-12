INEC Reaffirms Commitment To Service Excellence

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to service excellence, transparency, and accountability with the commencement of a two-day Certified Technical Capacity Building Workshop for SERVICOM Departmental Desk Officers (SDDOs) in Enugu State.

The workshop, which focuses on the review of the 3rd Edition of the Integrated Service Charter and the development of a Local Service Charter, is being held in collaboration with the SERVICOM Presidency Team.

It was convened with the approval and under the leadership of the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan.

Declaring the workshop open, the Director of Administration, Mr. Austin N. Orogbu, represented the INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Sani Adams, and the Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Rose Oriaran Anthony, who were unavoidably absent.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Orogbu emphasized the strategic importance of the exercise, noting that the Commission places high value on improving service delivery.

“We brought you here to demonstrate the seriousness the Commission attaches to this exercise,” he stated.

He also announced that INEC SERVICOM was recently recognized as the “Most Improved Parastatal Service Unit,” describing the award as evidence of the Commission’s ongoing administrative reforms.

He encouraged participants to think innovatively to ensure the workshop delivers meaningful outcomes.

The Administrative Secretary of INEC Enugu State was represented by the Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Rex Achimie, who delivered a welcome address on behalf of the state office.

He expressed appreciation to the SERVICOM Presidency Team for their sustained partnership and technical support.

According to the address, the workshop is both timely and strategic, as credible elections depend not only on legal frameworks and technology but also on efficient service delivery, responsiveness to stakeholders, and adherence to best administrative practices.

Key objectives of the workshop include aligning the Service Charter with INEC’s strategic goals, incorporating stakeholder feedback, evaluating performance benchmarks, and identifying gaps for improvement.

Expected outcomes include clearer service standards, enhanced institutional accountability, improved stakeholder satisfaction, and a more efficient service delivery framework.