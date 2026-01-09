INEC Reaffirms Commitment To Credible 2027 Polls — Amupitan

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has reiterated the commission’s commitment to conducting a free, transparent, and credible election.

Speaking on Friday at INEC’s Induction and Strategic Retreat in Lagos for National Commissioners, the Secretary to the Commission, resident electoral commissioners, administrative secretaries, and directors, Amupitan said:

“The eyes of over 200 million Nigerians and the entire continent are upon us. The work ahead is demanding, the hours will be long, and the scrutiny will be intense.”

READ ALSO:

“The 2027 general election must be free and fair and be a watershed moment in Nigeria’s history. But we must even aim higher.

“I want us to build an institution that is globally recognised, let it be that under our watch, INEC became the best election management body in Africa- a beacon of integrity, a model of technological efficiency and a fortress of democratic values.”

He urged the commission’s staff that INEC can indeed conduct a world-class, technologically driven and transparent election that is beyond reproach.

“Our success in 2027 must be more than a national victory. It must be a continental standard, a proof-of-concept that demonstrates that INEC can indeed conduct a world-class technology-driven and transparent election that is beyond reproach,” said Amupitan.

He stressed that there will be no room for misconduct, whether by omission or commission.