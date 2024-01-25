INEC Ready For Kano February Bye-Elections

Following stakeholders meeting at the Kano State Police headquarters, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), along with police and other federal security agencies have expressed readiness towards the upcoming supplementary election in the state.

The State House of Assembly bye-election which involves six Local Governments of three constituencies, made up of Kunchi/Tsanyawa, Kura/Garunmalam and Tofa/Rimin Gado, is coming up on February 3, 2024.

Verdicts from the Appeal Courts have declared rerun elections in the affected constituencies which INEC is going to conduct in early February.

Addressing newsmen at a joint press conference on Wednesday in Kano, the state’s INEC Commissioner, Amb. Abdu Zango stated that training of ad hoc staff has since commenced in the state, adding both sensitive and nonsensitive materials are all on ground.

“I am glad to report that all preparations towards the rerun elections coming up on the 3rd of February are on course. The logistics and all others are on course.

“We have had meetings with all stakeholders, political parties, civil society, and media and today we had a meeting with security agencies so that we devise strategies for a free, fair and credible election in a very secure environment.

” I have been given all assurances that things will go smoothly, I am dealing with professionals, they have done that before, and they will do it again, I am very confident of the arrangement so far.

He further explained that as usual, National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members will serve as the ad-hoc field workers while the university dons will play their roles as the Returning Officers.

In his response, the Commissioner of Police Mohammed Usain Gumel explained that all security strategies have been put in place adding that only the federal government security agencies will partake in providing the necessary security required for the exercise.

“Today we are kick-starting the process of providing security for the upcoming elections in six local governments and three constituencies. We have received a briefing from the Resident Electoral Commissioner who has informed us of the number of polling units, which are 66 in number.

“As usual, the police always provide detailed protection orders, highlighting roles to be played by all security personnel to be involved in this operation.

“Be aware that we are not going to use personnel that are not members of the Nigerian Police Force and the relative federal government security agencies in this election. The Vigilante and similar other security outfits are not going to be part of this election.

“This is to ensure that the provision of security during the election will strictly be done by the police and other security agencies recognized by the law.

“With this, we are assuring you that this election will come and go as it had happened in the past, we have done it before, we have the capacity, we have the manpower and we have the resources.

“Our national headquarters is right behind us to provide us with all the logistics we require to ensure that the election is secure. We are good to go” he stated.