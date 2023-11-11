INEC Reacts To YIAGA’s Comment On Fake Electoral Material In Kogi

Following the news report of the circulation of falsified Kogi State election results, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has taken to its social media handle to react to the development.

The Commission’s reaction is coming barely 3 hours after an election monitoring group, Yiaga Africa warned of the election results found at a Kogi polling unit before the closing of the Saturday election in the state.

According to the Civil Society Group, the results were said to have emanated from Polling Unit 004, Eni Ward of Ogori/Mangogo in Kogi State.

Yiaga Africa made this claim in a post shared on its X handle, @YIAGA as it called on the electoral umpire to investigate the results.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the development in a statement via X, INEC said the situation was severe and senior officials deployed to Kogi State are investigating the incident.

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State.

”The Commission views this situation seriously.

“Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The Commission will communicate its decision earnestly.”