INEC Reacts To Chairman’s Death, Says Yakubu Is Alive

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed news reports suggesting that its substantive Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu is dead.

Debunking the claims in a statement issued on Saturday, the electoral umpire said the circulated alleging that Yakubu had died in London following a “brief illness is false.

READ ALSO

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi said the report is false, urging Nigerians to disregard the news.

“The report is fake news. This is not the first time that this kind of news is circulating. They have been propagating it since last Saturday.

”A news platform suddenly started reporting the news. The INEC chairman is hale and hearty.” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"