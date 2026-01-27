INEC Prosecutes 9 For Alleged Vote Buying In Osun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State said it has secured the conviction of nine persons arrested for vote buying in the state.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun, Dr Mutiu Agboke, disclosed this yesterday while answering questions on a radio programme in Osogbo.

Agboke said the commission is working tirelessly to ensure there is free, fair and credible election in the state, when residents go to the polls for the state gubernatorial election later in the year. He said that the commission, however, needed the support of stakeholders, and the media to ensure the election is successful.

He urged participating politi‑ cal parties in the Osun election to abide by INEC rules and regulations, rather than disrupting the poll. On the ongoing INEC Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), Agboke said that the commission has updated their machines to prevent double or multiple registrations.

He added that the commission would also arrest anyone discov‑ ered to have or attempting multiple registration. The INEC REC called for media cooperation to control misinforma‑ tion, saying that facts and informa‑ tion should be verified from the commission before certain news is published.