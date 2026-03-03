INEC Promotes 45 Staff To Directors, 2,339 Others

The Independent National Electoral Commission has approved the promotion of 2,339 employees following the conclusion of its 2025 Senior Staff Promotion Exercise.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, the electoral commission revealed that the decision was reached during the Commission’s meeting held on February 26, 2026.

According to the statement, the Directorate cadre (Grade Levels 16–17), 45 Deputy Directors were elevated to the rank of Director.

While 18 of the newly promoted Directors will remain in active service, 27 are expected to retire soon after their promotion in accordance with public service regulations.

READ ALSO:

In the same exercise, 91 Assistant Directors on Grade Levels 15–16 advanced to Deputy Director positions. Additionally, 82 Chief Officers on Grade Levels 14–15 were promoted to Assistant Directors.

The exercise also covered 2,121 intermediate-level officers across Grade Levels 07–13 in various departments of the Commission.

The statement read: “The promotion exercise also affected 2,121 intermediate officers on GL 07–13 across various departments of the Commission.

“In all, the promotions cut across multiple cadres and were conducted in accordance with established guidelines and extant public service rules.”

The Commission noted that the exercise demonstrates its dedication to recognising merit, rewarding years of service, and maintaining leadership capacity within its structure, particularly as it prepares for upcoming electoral activities.

It congratulated the beneficiaries and encouraged them to uphold professionalism, integrity and impartiality in carrying out their duties.