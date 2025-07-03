INEC Promises Heavy Security Presence For Anambra South By-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State has assured residents of a robust security presence during the forthcoming Anambra South Senatorial District by-election scheduled for July 21, 2025.

Speaking to journalists in Awka, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Queen Elizabeth Agwu, said adequate arrangements were in place to ensure a smooth and secure electoral process. She disclosed that the Commission has been holding security meetings with relevant agencies to prepare for the exercise.

“We have been having security meetings for the election. For this by-election, security will be intensified across the senatorial district because it is a stand-alone election,” Agwu said.

She cautioned members of the public against loitering in areas where the by-election will be conducted unless they have legitimate electoral business to do.

“We advise the general public to be very careful on the day of the by-election. If you have no business in Anambra South Senatorial District, please stay away. There will be heavy security deployment, and security operatives will not tolerate any form of misconduct,” she warned.

On the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, Agwu explained that it will begin on July 8 and run through July 17 in all 326 registration centres across the state—essentially the electoral wards.

She emphasized that the CVR is aimed at enabling eligible voters to participate in the upcoming November 8 governorship election in the state, not the by-election.

“The CVR is for the governorship election. It cannot be used for the Senatorial or State Assembly by-elections. We want to ensure that everyone who is eligible can register and participate in the democratic process,” she stated.

Agwu also revealed that the training of ad hoc staff for the CVR will be held from July 4 to 5, while registration will run daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Any registration done before 9 a.m. or after 3 p.m. will not be captured by the server,” she cautioned.

According to her, the Senatorial by-election and the Onitsha North I State Constituency by-election will take place in eight local government areas. Political parties are currently holding primaries to nominate their candidates for the polls.

She further disclosed that INEC is fully prepared for the elections, except for the sensitive materials, which will arrive later.

“We will use the existing voter register from the last general election for the by-election. The ongoing CVR is for the 2025 governorship election and will later feed into preparations for the 2027 general election,” she said.

Agwu also confirmed the receipt of 376 scanners and 376 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices, which have been reconfigured specifically for the upcoming by-election.