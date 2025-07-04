INEC Promises Heavy Security For Anambra South By-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said the July 21 Anambra South by-election would be conducted under heavy security.

Speaking to reporters in Awka, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Elizabeth Agwu also said the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will begin on July 8 ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

She said: “We have been having security meetings for the election and as for this by election security would be more from all over the state because we are doing a standalone election.

“We advise the general public to be very careful on the day of the by election and if you have no business with the Anambra South by-election please do not go there.”

Agwu added: “The CVR will be held from July 8 to 17 in the 326 registration centres.” According to her, ad hoc workers for the CVR will undergo training from July 4 to 5.

The REC said: “We are ready with everything excluding the sensitive materials that would come later.

“The register we are going to use is the register that we used during the last election and not the registration for the CVR of this month but after that we shall do another one that is for the 2027 general elec tion.

“We have received 376 scanners and 376 BIVAS and it has already been reconfigured for that election.”