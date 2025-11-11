INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To Soludo, Deputy

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) on Tuesday presented certificates of return to the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, and his deputy, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, marking their official re-election into office.

New Telegraph reports that the Supervising INEC National Commissioner in charge of the Anambra State election, Kenneth Ikeagu, issued the certificates in Akwa.

The issuance of the certificates of return has officially confirmed Soludo and Ibezim as the re-elected Governor and Deputy Governor of Anambra State.

During the presentation of certificates, Ikeagu said, “We are here to present the certificates of return to the Governor and Deputy Governor of Anambra State, following their successful outing during the state governorship election held on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

“Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 mandates the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been duly returned by the returning officer under the Act.

“In compliance with this statutory provision, I have the honour and privilege, in my capacity as the Supervising National Electoral Commissioner of the Anambra State governorship election, to present the certificates of return to the Governor and the Deputy Governor-elect, who emerged victorious in the just-concluded governorship election.”

Soludo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 8, 2025, election, was declared the winner of the keenly contested poll on Sunday.

The Returning Officer for the election and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Edoba Omoregie, announced the result at the INEC collation centre in Awka.

Soludo polled a total of 422,664 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, who scored 99,445 votes, while the candidate of the Young Progressives Party, Paul Chukwuma, garnered 37,753 votes to place third.

According to INEC, 16 candidates from 16 political parties participated in the election.

The state has a total of 2,788,864 registered voters, out of which 598,229 were accredited for the election.

A total of 595,298 votes were cast, while 11,244 votes were rejected across the 21 local government areas of the state.

From the results announced, the APGA candidate, Soludo, won in all 21 Local Government Areas in a landslide.

Both the governor and his deputy were accompanied to the state INEC headquarters by their wives.