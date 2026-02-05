INEC Plans Nationwide Verification To Clean Up Voters Register

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has planned a nationwide verification exercise to clean up the database, just as it identified the names of deceased Nigerians on the country’s voters register INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, made the disclosure yesterday during the commission’s first quarterly meeting with Civil Society Organisations.

According to him, the review of the register have become imperative over multiple ineligible entries, including names of people who are no longer alive. “The planned verification will focus on identifying and removing such entries to strengthen the credibility of the electoral roll.

Amupitan cited the recent off-cycle election in Anambra State as a trigger for the review. He said the register showed more than 2.9 million registered voters, but turnout was far lower than expected, prompting closer scrutiny of the data.

“After examining the register, we found that the names of several wellknown Nigerians who have passed away were still listed. This affects the integrity of the register, and we must correct it.”