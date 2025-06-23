INEC Plans Anambra South By-Election For September

Share

There strong indications that the Anambra South senatorial by-election will be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of schedule.

INEC had fixed the byelection to be held side by side with the governorship poll on November 8. Anambra South ‘s seat in the Senate been vacant since the death of Ifeanyi Ubah last year.

It was learnt that the electoral body is looking is now targeting September for the election. A source told our correspondent that there had pressures from stakeholders and parties on INEC to conduct the election.

The source said: “Since Ifeanyi Ubah died, it has been more than one year now and they have been visiting the commission, insisting that the district has no voice in the Senate.

“This is why moves are being made to conduct that election and the parties don’t want to be taken unawares.”

Former Africa Liberation Party (ALP) governorship candidate Imoyeto Ikeotuonye kicked against the delay in conducting the election.

He said: “Without a serving Senator, the zone is not actively represented in legislative debates and decisions that could directly affect them.

“These include budgeting, infrastructure, education, and security. As it is now, Anambra South experiences a decline in political relevance at the national level, especially during high-stakes decisions affecting the South East or Nigeria as a whole.”

