INEC: Our System Lacks Public Confidence

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday said Nigeria’s electoral system and political culture currently lack sufficient public confidence, a situation that makes the introduction of early voting impracticable for now.

The INEC Chairman made the remarks at a meeting with national chairmen and secretaries of political parties held in Abuja.

Responding to the position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, on the need for early voting, Yakubu warned that the proposal could be open to abuse and compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

He explained that although the idea of early voting had been considered, it raised serious operational and cultural concerns.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to the APC National Chairman, Abimbola Tooki, Yakubu noted that by the time he assumed office, work on the Electoral Bill had largely been completed, but early voting stood out as one reform that could potentially address the challenges faced by election-day workers.

However, the INEC Chairman cautioned against a system where votes are cast early and “warehoused” for counting after the general election, warning that such an arrangement could expose the process to manipulation and erode public trust, with fears that “huge votes could suddenly appear from nowhere.”

At the heart of the matter, he said, is Nigeria’s electoral culture. Nigerians, Yakubu observed, are deeply invested in real-time voting and counting and want to see results as they emerge. Until the country builds an electoral system that enjoys absolute public confidence and is widely perceived as incorruptible, the adoption of early voting may remain difficult.

The INEC Chairman also highlighted the heavy financial implications of conducting elections nationwide in a single day. He explained that such an arrangement would require the Commission to almost double its electoral materials, as the current staggered process allows for the reuse of some equipment.

Conducting elections in one day, he said, would significantly increase costs and place enormous pressure on available resources.

Earlier, the APC National Chairman, Prof. Yilwatda, raised concerns about Nigeria’s electoral process, pointing to what he described as a major but often overlooked contributor to low voter turnout.

He noted that thousands of Nigerians who are legally eligible to vote are effectively disenfranchised on election day because of the roles they play in safeguarding the process.

According to him, INEC ad-hoc staff, security personnel, civil society observers, medical personnel, journalists and other essential support staff deployed for election duties are unable to cast their votes.

He said these categories of citizens are often counted among those blamed for voter apathy, even though their absence from polling units is a direct consequence of national service.

Yilwatda stressed that this contradiction calls for urgent policy reflection, particularly on the long-debated issue of early voting.

He concluded by emphasizing the need for Nigeria to honestly confront these realities, balancing inclusivity, credibility, cost and electoral culture, if the country is serious about strengthening its democracy and ensuring that no citizen is excluded from voting by virtue of service to the nation.