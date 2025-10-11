INEC: Opposition Lawmakers Back Amupitan, Confident of His Capacity

Nigeria’s Opposition Lawmakers Coalition has given their support to the appointment of Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), expressing confidence in his capacity to deliver.

The coalition, at a media conference by its spokesperson, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, urged him not to fail Nigerians. They advised him to use his legal profession experience and administrative back- ground to embark on deeper electoral reforms once cleared and sworn in.

The statement read in part, “For us as opposition coalition lawmakers, we welcome the appointment made by the president, appointing Amupitan as the new INEC Chairman because looking at his background in terms of academic excellence he comes highly recommended.

He can’t fail; he has been a lecturer, even a Pro Chancellor and lawyer, SAN. “We have an INEC chairman that knows the difficulty in proving election petition, knows the loopholes etc. He has taught it in classroom and practiced it in the field and now he’s going to execute it.

He has no reason to fail. He has all the professional qualification required to administer a successful INEC. “We don’t have any history of his bad deed, if we do, we would have been among those who will say no to this appointment.

We need to judge the man by his past standards, and those past standards are in his professional record. “Let us allow him to transition into the position then we start watching his efforts, decisions as the day goes by. The election coming up in Anambra will be a test case to his capacity to handle INEC, Osun too.”