INEC Notifies Natasha Of Recall Petition, Begins Verification Process

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday confirmed that it has officially notified Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the petition seeking her recall as the representative of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

In a statement issued yesterday, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed that the petitioners have now provided the required contact details, including their address, telephone numbers, and email addresses.

INEC further stated that it would now proceed with the scrutiny of the list of signatories submitted by the petitioners to verify that the petition is endorsed by more than half of the registered voters in the constituency.

The Commission emphasised that the outcome of this verification would determine the next step in the recall process.

The statement reads: “Further to the statement issued yesterday, Tuesday 25th March 2025, the Commission hereby confirms that the contact address of representatives of the petitioners, their telephone numbers and e-mail addresses have now been provided in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Commission dated today Wednesday 26th March 2025.

