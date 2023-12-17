INEC Not Responsible for Electoral Fraud –Ogah

Hon. Chinedu Ogah is the Chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Institution and member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on correctional centre congestion/decongestion, fraud in the electoral system, Nigeria Labour Congress/government incessant face-off, President Bola Tinubu’s administration among other issues

There is this clamour for decongesting correctional centres in the country. As the Chairman of the committee on Reformatory Institutions, what do you think is the solution to decongesting the correctional service centers in the country?

Yes, we are already working on it and the Constitution is amended from Exclusive to Concurrent list which means that the greater offender of each of the correctional service are the states offenders and we have notified Governors why they should establish their own correctional centres. But notwithstanding, according to the criminal justice, we are already working with the Attorney-General of the Federation and all the Attorneys-General of States to look at the cases in various correctional centres and see how they can be decongested because most of the people that are being remanded in the correctional centres are minor offenders, some are just ordinary suspects. So, there should be a review of the laws and make sure that Judges are just in the dispensation of justice and the problem is not about the Judges because what is presented before them as evidence is what they use in determining cases.

Why we have congestion in correctional centres is because of indiscriminate arrest of people by police. So, we are working seriously to stop or reduce it. We are going to pay courtesy visit to Inspector-General of Police to see how we can decongest the correctional centres, reintegrate and rehabilitate the inmates and ensure that they have something doing because it will make them to be useful to themselves and the society and that is what we are championing

INEC is being crucified in the country for electoral fraud, what is your take on this?

The problem is not INEC, the problem is everybody. A situation you elect who you don’t want and come back to blame INEC is unfortunate. If election is being conducted and you resisted every temptation to elect who you don’t want, it will augur well for our democracy. If you claim that a result is written and it is brought to your polling unit and you refused to reject it, you have accepted the criminal- ity. INEC has adhoc staff, most of whom are university lecturers. Some of them will collect bribe and do wrong thing and you keep quite. People should stop blaming INEC because conducting election is a chain reaction; INEC, Civil Society, Security Agents. If a policeman aid and Adhoc staff to rig election, it will work, if a Professor in the University declare results that he or she knows is fake, is it the fault of INEC?

The truth of the matter is that we need to re-orient ourselves in this country by allowing the masses to choose their leaders because it will help to reduce insecurity, it will bring development because nobody elected by the masses will not look the direction of the masses and bring development to them as a reward for electing him/her.

So, are you saying that INEC is free from electoral irregularities? About six states in the country are conducting general elections differently. Don’t you think it’s a waste of resources?

What you are saying is that you want the constitution of the country to be amended. There are three organs of the government; the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. The legislature has made the law and when you are not satisfied with the law made by the legislature, you go to court. So, elections were conducted and some aggrieved people went to court to challenge those elections and by challenging the elections, the elections were nullified by the court which is the judiciary . election of Imo State was nullified, election of Kogi was nullified, election of Bayelsa was nullified, election of Osun was nullified and the elections were re-conducted to show adherence to the rule of law. So, it is not some- thing of waste of resources, rather it is implementation of the constitution of the country.

My brother, INEC is doing very well. They are doing very very well. The problem is me and you. As I said earlier that try to perpetrate these irregularities you are talking about. Who wrote that result before it was taken to the poll- ing unit for announcement ? Is it not Adhoc staff, is it an INEC staff? But we blame INEC when we are doing what is wrong. Our parties should always field credible candidates in every election, candidates that the masses want. If a credible candidate is contesting an election, a party that fields such candidate don’t need to struggle to win the election because the party will surely carry the day.

Presidential candidate of PDP in the 2023 general election and former Vice President of the country, Alhaji. Atiku Abubakar, few weeks ago called on opposition parties to come together and wrestle the ruling APC from power. How do you see this?

Opposition can come together if they wish. There is no harm in trial, but they cannot succeed. How many times has Atiku contested to be President? Have you once been to Adamawa? Some of us were once in opposition and we were on ground. If you are on ground, your people will be with you. So, even if all the opposition parties in the country come together to form alliance against the APC, it is not a problem because they are not threat to APC. Let them form the alliance first. It is not about public statements or press releases. You cannot equate someone that has 28 children with someone that has two children; you cannot. Twenty-eight children is always winning and APC has 28 children and we are on ground and we are APC people, proudly APC people.

NLC and federal government always have face-off. What do you think is the solution to the labour/government face-off in this country?

The solution to NLC/government face off is dialogue, the President of NLC should imbibe dialogue because no one can achieve anything through violence. Mr. President gave him a listening ear, there is no any time he sorts to see the President that he doesn’t see him. NLC have never had so good and most of the things they are agitating for is accumulated issue and Mr. President has a listening ear to solve those things. So, NLC should give him time to solve those issues they are agitating for. Going on strike during any disagreement is not an issue because you will still come back to dialogue to request for solution and demand for salary you didn’t work for and forget that we have no work, no pay policy in the country as enshrined in the constitution of our country, it is also there in the labour law. So, I am urging NLC to use diplomatic way to achieve what they want instead of being confrontational, it will help us in this country.

You are seeing what is happening in the present administration in the country. Will you say that South East is benefiting from Bola Tinubu administration?

My brother, I don’t why you are asking this question. Are we not benefiting from the Tinubu administration? In appointment, infrastructure and otherwise, South East has benefited from the Tinubu led administration and is still benefiting. You can’t judge the President with the few months he has been in office but has done well in honesty. The President has working plan which he will implement to favour all the local governments, states and all the places in this country. He has a plan for this country and he is going to implement the plan known as renewed hope. So, I will remain an ardent support of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I will remain his supporter till tomorrow.