INEC: No Going Back on E-Transmission Of Results at Guber Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that it would upload polling unit results of the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, on its portal. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who was in Lokoja, Kogi State capital yesterday, to monitor mock accreditation exercise of voters in some polling units, overruled Bayelsa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Obo Effanga, on the result management. Effanga had at an interactive session with religious leaders and faith-based organisations in Yenagoa, the state capital, said INEC has plans to transmit the results of the election manually.

ut Yakubu told Nigerians to “disregard whatever was reported about what the REC was said to have said in Bayelsa.” He stated that electronic accreditation of voters and electronic upload of results on the INEC Result Viewing (IREV) portal, are provided by law, “and that is why we are doing this mock.

“That is going to be the procedure, and it is for that reason that I will advise you also for those who are registered on the IREV portal, that in the next two hours or so, they should go to the IREV portal, you will see the result of the mock from all the three states. We are uploading, as we have done in previous elections.”

The INEC Chairman said the commission would hold high security meeting next week with security agencies, where all the security chiefs would be present, “no representation, to discuss the issue of security for the three states. “So, we are on top of the situation in terms of security arrangement and security deployment.”

Yakubu, who visited a polling unit that has 13,000 registered voters, assured Nigerians that the commission would deploy eight bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) machines, for easy accreditation of voters. “We chose this polling unit because it is the largest polling unit and most densely populated in Nigeria. It has 13,000 registered voters.

“After the election, the commission will redistribute the voters to other proximate locations. But for now, we will have to conduct the elections with the number of registered voters in this polling unit. “And for that reason, we are deploying a minimum of eight BVAS machines on election day, Saturday 11, November 2023 for easy accreditation of voters,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the mock accreditation exercise, stating that information from Bayelsa and Imo states, where similar exercise was held, indicated of hitch- free exercise. “I received, as we are coming, pictures from Bayelsa, and the turnout for the mock accreditation in Bayelsa is impressive. “In fact, in Artisan in Yenagoa, there is even a queue of voters waiting to be accredited, and we believe it is the same story that we will be hearing very soon from Imo,” he added.