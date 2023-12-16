INEC Moves Kogi Election Materials To Abuja Over Attacks

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has relocated the documents and materials used in the November 11 Kogi State governorship election from its office in Lokoja to Abuja in response to escalating security threats and attacks on electoral officials and offices.

The National Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, reportedly ordered the removal of the election materials to ensure their safety and preserve the integrity of the electoral process.

The materials, including election results, Biometric Voter Authentication System, and other sensitive documents, were loaded onto trucks on Friday afternoon, departing under heavy security to the Federal Capital Territory.

INEC official who pleaded to be kept anonymous explained the decision, saying, “The materials used in prosecuting the November 11 governorship election are no longer safe here (in Kogi) because of incessant attacks on INEC officials, offices and tribunal members by thugs sponsored by unknown politicians. Therefore, the commission ordered the removal of the materials to a safe place.”

The move is seen as a precautionary measure to facilitate the smooth operation of the Kogi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which had earlier relocated its sitting to the National Judicial Council complex in Jabi, Abuja, due to security threats in Lokoja.

Both INEC and the Kogi State Police Command had confirmed recent attacks on INEC’s office in Lokoja and expressed concerns about the safety of the electoral materials used in the election.

The attacks included an incident on December 1, 2023, where suspected thugs attacked INEC’s office in Lokoja and the residence of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Hale Longpet.

While no lives were lost, property was damaged during the gun battle that ensued.

Additionally, the Secretary of the Kogi State Election Petitions Tribunal, David Mike, was recently ambushed, and petition documents were seized by thugs on his way to court.

These incidents highlight the challenges and security risks faced by electoral officials in the aftermath of the Kogi governorship election.