INEC Mourns Death Of Administrative Secretary Hauwa Kangiwa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Sokoto State Office has announced the passing of Barrister Hauwa Aliyu Kangiwa (Mrs.), the Administrative Secretary of INEC Kano and former Administrative Secretary of INEC Sokoto, who died in Kano on Friday after a brief illness.

In a statement issued by Hassan Sarki Gendane, Public Affairs Officer of INEC Sokoto, the Commission described the late Kangiwa as a dedicated, hardworking, and principled public servant who served with integrity and devotion.

According to the statement, her years of service were marked by discipline, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to public accountability.

Beyond her official duties, she was admired for her humility, kindness, and deep sense of faith.

INEC extended its heartfelt condolences to her family, colleagues, and friends, praying that Almighty Allah (SWT) forgives her shortcomings, grants her eternal rest, and admits her into Jannatul Firdaus.

The statement concluded that the INEC family and the nation at large have lost a woman of great value and exemplary service.