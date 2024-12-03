INEC Loses Electoral Materials To Fire In Delta

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it lost 706 ballot boxes to fire incident in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The INEC National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the fire occurred on Monday, “As a result of a sudden power surge following the restoration of public power supply.”

Other items lost during the incident, according to the National Commissioner, are 50 election bags, 322 apron vests, three electric power generators, 140 stamps, 50 ballot box seals and assorted items such as envelopes, posters, forms and booklets.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities,” he disclosed.

Olumekun stated that the incident has been reported to the security agencies and emergency services for a thorough investigation.

He appreciated the cooperation of the Nigeria Police Force and the Delta State Fire Service for their response.

Ika North East has 14 wards, 238 polling units and 131,747 registered voters.

Share

Please follow and like us: