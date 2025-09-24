INEC Lifts Ban On FCT Area Council Elections’ Campaign 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ban campaign for the February 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja Area Council elections.

The INEC National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, in a statement on Wednesday, said it was in line with the provision of Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and item 8 of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities.

Olumekun who is also Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said political parties participating in the election are now free “to start their electioneering campaigns in public from Wednesday 24th September 2025 and end at midnight on Thursday 19th February 2026.”

He however, reminded the parties, their candidates and supporters, that “it is unlawful to use abusive language, carry out physical attacks on opponents during rallies, processions and meetings or destroy their campaign materials.

“Similarly, all parties and candidates must be given unimpeded access to public facilities for media campaign, outdoor advertising as well as public rallies and meetings.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits the use of incumbency to the advantage or disadvantage of any party or candidate.”