INEC Letter Won’t Invalidate NEC Meeting – CP-PDP

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) said the rejection of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the notification by the party for the June 30 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will not invalidate the meeting.

CP-PDP in a statement by its National Coordinator Obinna Nwachukwu, expressed worry at what it called “mischievous misrepresentation of the Part 2(12) 3 of the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022” by the INEC Acting Secretary Haliru Aminu.

The CP-PDP noted that Part 2(12) 1 of the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022 cited by Haliru Aminu, which compels political parties to give INEC 21 days notice to be signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary, applies “only to convention, congress, conference or meeting convened for the purpose of merger and electing members of its national executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any of the elective offices specified in the Electoral Act 2022.”

The conference said it has carefully read the invitation extended to INEC by the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Iliya Damagum, noting that the letter dated May 30, 2025 and addressed to the Chairman of INEC “did not make any reference to 21 days notice neither did it state that the 100th NEC meeting is convened for the purposes specified under 2(12) of the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022.

“It is therefore clear that INEC Acting Secretary Haliru Aminu acted in bad faith, perhaps influenced by external interests in his letter to import ideas and issues that were not contained in the invitation letter from the PDP.”

The CP-PDP believed misinterpretation was a deliberate and was designed to scuttle the NEC meeting.

It called on INEC to protect its integrity by immediately relieving Haliru Aminu of his duties and investigate his conduct and activities, “especially given allegations that he is compromised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to frustrate the PDP.”

It assured that the proposed 100th NEC meeting will go on as scheduled for June 30, 2025 “being not constrained by Part 2(12)3 of the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022.”

