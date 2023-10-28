INEC Leadership: Lawyers Call For Review Of Mode Of Appointment

Some senior lawyers yesterday called for the review of the mode of appointment of the Chairman and Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commissioners. The call was premised on the recent nomination of 10 RECs by President Bola Tinubu. Though the action of the President is backed by law, Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, Amended) and Section 6 of the Electoral Act (2022) empowered the President to appoint Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Lawyers however noted that in the bid for objectivity, there is need for a review of the mode of appointment. A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Solo Akuma, who explained that currently, the INEC Act vests the power to appoint the INEC chairman and the other commissioners on the president, added that the qualifications of those to be appointed are also set out in the Act. He said that “They are not expected to be card-carrying members of any political party, for them to be independent and not to show any sympathy.

“But what has happened is that the appointing authorities have closed their eyes to these qualifications and to compound the matter, the Senate that has oversight and the right to screen also fails to detect these anomalies being carried out by the appointing authorities. “So, like most people have been saying, it is to strip the presidency from carrying out such appointments so that whoever appointing authority would be able to carry out due diligence on the person and also refrain from appointing a politician into the of- fice of the commission.

“It is possible for the INEC Act to be amended to reflect the reality because that is the responsibility of the National Assembly to do. Whether they are able to do it is a different thing altogether.” Also reacting, Biodun Olugbemide, said: “As the name stipulates, INEC in itself is an independent body. “For this to be truly so, it means the commission should not depend on any arm of government for anything. The body should be able to exercise that autonomy and the process leading to the emergence of the chairman and commissioners of the commission should be independent.

“The President of Nigeria should not be the one to appoint the INEC chairman and commissioners. As humans, we are likely to listen to the dictates of the person that appointed us at some point. An INEC chairman is likely to have sympathy for the President that appointpens, we are not practicing true democracy. Another lawyer, Bright Enado submitted that, “the Chairman and Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, being umpires officiating in the game of politics ought not to be appointed by a player or a participant in the game, because there is the need for neutrality.

“Where they are appointed by the President or any person, there is the tendency to reciprocate what the other person has done for them through the appointment. Also submitting in the same line, another lawyer, Adekunle Adekule- yin, said: “I think it will be better if the President is relieved of the task of appointing the Chairman and Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission. “If the task should be taken off the President, who should be given the task?

If the National Assembly is given that task, the likelihood of a party man emerging as the INEC boss is still very high. “If civil societies are saddled with the responsibility, recent happenings are pointing towards them getting involved in politics too. “If the Chief Justice of the Federation is given the task, the revelations coming from that arm of government in recent months are not so good for our image as a country, and wrong persons may still emerge.

“If at all, the President won’t be allowed to single handedly pick the INEC chairman, the Council of State should be given the task. “The Council of State, to a large extent, with the experience of members should be able to come up with those Nigerians with proven integrity, requisite experience and composure to lead the nation’s electoral body. “The President appoints the Central Bank governor, the INEC chairman and almost every significant appointment.

“You name an organisation as the Independent National Electoral Commission and the President appoints the chairman. It will take a lot for that President not to have influence over his appointee in such a case. But another SAN, Victor Okpara, insisted that it is not so much about who appoints anybody as a commissioner, but it is more of the personality of the appointed person. Speaking with the Saturday Telegraph, the SAN posited that, “Most of the appointments here are made by the president.

“There is hardly any top appointment that you don’t have presidential involvement in. Are we to say that because of that, the president should not appoint? “Recommendations are made even to the Chief Justice of Nigeria by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to the president for his approval. “It is more of us appoint- ing our best, it is more of us appointing people based on merit, not based on sentiment and other political considerations.”