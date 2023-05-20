INEC Lacks Power To Defend Tinubu In Drug, Dual Citizenship Offences, Atiku Tells Tribunal

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Abubakar Atiku yesterday told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lacks the power to defend the President -Elect, Bola Tinubu, in the drug and dual citizenship accusations. Atiku insisted that INEC is a meddlesome interloper in its defence of Tinubu on the qualifications for the last presidential election.

He specifically accused the electoral body of being busybody and fishing in another person’s troubled water. INEC through its counsel at yesterday’s proceedings, Kemi Pinhero, SAN, had moved a motion on notice praying the court to strike out some of the allegations Atiku made against Tinubu in his petition. The electoral body pleaded with the court to strike out 32 allegations made against Tinubu by Atiku which among others, comprised forfeiture of $460, 000 in the United States of America (USA), possession of Guinea’s Passport and Allegiance to foreign countries.

Atiku had in the petition challenged the declaration of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress APC as the joint winner of the February 25 Presidential election. INEC said that the allegations which formed 32 paragraphs in Atiku’s petition should be discountenanced by the court for various reasons including lack of jurisdiction. But Atiku through his lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, in a counter argument kicked against INEC’s request and asked the court to dismiss the electoral body’s position.

Uche argued in the counter affidavit that it was not the duty of INEC to do the battle or argue any case for Tinubu who is the 2nd defendant in the petition. Specifically, Atiku’s lead counsel insisted that INEC ought to be neutral and defend only the conduct of the election in dispute. He argued that the electoral body has somersault- ed by turning itself to busy body and meddlesome interloper by taking up the defense of Tinubu against the provisions of the law.

He maintained that the request of INEC in its defence of Tinubu is not only spurious, strange but constituted a gross abuse of court process in addition to lacking in merit. Uche argued that all efforts by INEC to get fundamental averments against Tinubu should be treated as efforts in futility, vexatious and irritating and should not be allowed to hold. “INEC ought not to be here to fight the battle of Tinubu, INEC ought to be neutral and at best, defend only the election it conducted and which is the subject of Alhaji Abubakar Atiku’s petition.

“This application by INEC in support of Tinubu lacks merit. It is grossly incompetent and should be rejected and thrown to the dust bin”. He therefore asked the court to dismiss INEC’S motion for being gross abuse of court process, lacking in merit and grossly incompetent. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the court, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, has fixed the ruling till the date of judgement in the substantive petition. However, a mild drama ensued at the tribunal as the Lamidi Apapa-led fac- tion of the Labour Party, briefed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, to announce appearance for the party.

Immediately after the petition, the party and its candidate, Peter Obi, filed to challenge the outcome of the presidential election that held on February 25, was called up for hearing and lawyers were asked to announce their appearances, Chief Oba Maduabuchi, SAN, stood up and told the court that he was briefed to represent the LP. The senior lawyer ad- dressed the court after Prof. Awa Kalu, SAN, who appeared alongside five others SANs, had already announced his presence as counsel for the petitioners.

Maduabuchi told the court that he was instructed by the party to appear on its behalf and to represent it in the matter. However, Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel of the court declined to record his appearance. “You did not file this petition. Let the person that filed the case announce appearance. We cannot record you,” Justice Tsam- mani held. Another member of the panel berated Maduabuchi, for accepting the brief when he was aware that the party already had its team of lawyers.

“As a learned silk, you should know better and you should have told who- ever briefed you that there is another lawyer handling the matter,” a member of the panel added. Realising that he would not be allowed to take over the case, Maduabuchi said he would go back and relate what happened in court to his client. “That is not our business. You can either leave the court or sit and observe the proceedings,” Chairman of the panel, Justice Tsammani, added. Earlier, Obi, who was in court, had announced himself as the representative of the petitioners.

Remarkably, the two factional Chairmen of the party, Julius Abure and Lamidi Apapa, were both in court for the matter. It will be recalled that irate youths had on Tuesday, attacked Apapa at the court premises, accusing him of yielding himself as a tool in the hands of people seeking to disintegrate the party. Apapa, who denied the allegation that he received N500 million to scuttle Obi’s case against Tinubu, was subsequently taken into protective custody by security operatives attached to the court.

The tribunal has fixed Monday to rule on the application by Obi and the Labour Party for live streaming of the proceedings of the court. Justice Tsammani announced this after lawyers to parties adopted their various processes. Lawyer to Obi and the LP, Awa Kalu (SAN) urged the court to grant the application in the interest of the public. The court adjourned till today for further pre-hearing sessions in the petition.