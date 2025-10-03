INEC Lacks Commitment To Improve Electoral Process – Atiku

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said there is a perceived lack of commitment to strengthening the electoral process from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement issued on his official X handle on Friday, Atiku said Nigerians expect the electoral body to work with the National Assembly to reform the country’s electoral laws.

The former Nigerian leader spoke when he met with a European Union (EU) delegation led by Barry Andrews, a member of the European Parliament and head of the 2023 EU election observation mission to Nigeria.

According to him, the meeting was a follow-up on recommendations made by the EU after the 2023 elections, adding that Nigerians are eager to see INEC work with lawmakers to deliver reforms that guarantee free, fair, and transparent polls where “every vote counts”.

READ ALSO

The for mer Vice President said that yesterday evening, I received a high-powered European Union delegation, including the ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Gautier Mignot.

“The delegation led by Barry Andrews, a member of the European parliament, who was also head of the 2023 EU election observation mission to Nigeria, is engaging in a broad-based conversation on the future of Nigerian elections.

“This visit is a follow-up mission to see the level of implementation of a set of recommendations made by the team following the 2023 general elections.

“Expectations are high that the Independent National Electoral Commission will urgently work with the National Assembly to give citizens election laws that guarantee transparent and credible elections, where every vote counts.

“It is worrisome that two years down the line, we are yet to see indications that INEC is committed to an improved electoral process.

“Meanwhile, we shall continue to support efforts by CSOs, local and foreign election observation missions (EOMs), including the EU-EOM, that will lead to genuine electoral reforms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We believe that only through credible elections shall we safeguard our democracy and recruit leaders who will ensure the unity and economic prosperity of Nigeria.”