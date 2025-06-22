INEC KogiRECc Warns Staff Against Indolence

Share

The new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kogi State, Dr Oliver Agundu, has warned INEC staff against absenteeism, laxity, and indolence in their duties.

Agundu issued the warning during a meeting with management and Electoral Officers at the INEC state office, Marine Road, Lokoja.

He said the meeting aimed to acquaint staff with his working style, vision, and mission to improve operations for a successful election in the state.

The REC urged staff to remain committed and dedicated to help the commission achieves its set goals and objectives in Kogi.

“As INEC staff, you must always be present at your duty post to learn and perform well, so we can deliver good results.

“I, as your leader, will be consistently present in carrying out my duties. I expect the same level of commitment from every one of you. I’m a team player and I lead by example,” he said.

He called for staff ‘s cooperation, stressing that, “If you don’t have followers as a leader, you’re only taking a walk.”

Responding, Electoral Officer for Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area, Mr Bako Musa, assured the REC of their full cooperation and support to ensure his success in Kogi.

