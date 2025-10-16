New Telegraph

October 16, 2025
  3. INEC Justifies Abure’s…

INEC Justifies Abure’s Invitation To Quarterly Meeting

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has justified the invitation of embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barr. Julius Abure to its meeting, citing a valid court order recognising him as the party’s leader.

The Acting Chairman of the Commission, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, made this clarification on Wednesday during INEC’s regular quarterly meeting with media executives in Abuja.

Responding to questions on why Abure attended INEC’s meeting with political party leaders on Tuesday, Mrs Agbamuche-Mbu explained that the Commission was acting in compliance with the court’s directive.

Gbamuche-Mbu noted that a ruling by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Gwagwalada directed the Commission to recognise Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

“As a law-abiding institution, INEC has always obeyed court orders. If the faction led by Mr Lamidi Apapa or Mr Usman Nevada presents a valid court judgment in their favour, the Commission will also comply accordingly,” she stated.

