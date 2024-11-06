INEC, Judiciary Reformation: We’ll Engage Buy-in Of UN, EU –Coalition

Share

Save Democracy Mega Alliance 2027 (SDMA’27), an emerging political pressure group, said it is working towards engaging the support of the United Nations (UN), the European Union (EU), and other regional organizations for a constitutional amendment that will remove the power to appoint the Chairman of independent of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and head of judiciary at national state levels, away from the executive arm.

A spokesperson for the group, Tony Akeni, in a statement, explained that the Special Diaspora Coordinators to be called ‘SDMA International Parliamentary Lobby Group (SIPALG)’, an organ of the SDMA’27, will amongst other functions, lobby the support of foreign parliaments, governments of western democracies, international development partners of Nigeria, and other regional economic blocs to support the electoral amendment and democratic reform campaigns in Nigeria.

Akeni who is also one of the conveners, disclosed at the apex of the group will be a National Council, comprising six national conveners, six zonal conveners, representing the six geopolitical zones of the country and seven special diaspora coordinators.

He stated that slots will be reserved for political parties and persons “certified of democratic credentials and integrity” in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties, to serve as special coordinators and advisers.

“This is why SDMA’27 shall not disclose some names of our already active campaign actors till such time as it shall be strategically imperative for full unveiling,” Akeni explained.

