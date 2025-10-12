INEC, Judiciary Have Been Corrupted, Says Nwodo

To Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one time Governor of Enugu State, the current state of affairs in the party is far from exciting. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he examines the issues involved, the role of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and his team ahead of the party’s convention, as well other matters of national importance.

How do you see Nigeria’s achievements at 65, in comparison with its contemporaries who gained independence in 1960?

If you look at where we are coming from in 1960, the colonial masters handed over things that worked, in terms of the bureaucracy. Because that is how they know how to run government, such that the people that were at the top of governance were able to sustain it for a while.

As youngsters then, we went to the stadium with so much enthusiasm, hoisting the new Nigeria Flag, and enjoying the march past, and all that. It was all exciting. In fact, we went there and played with the workers, and the visit was impressive and the schools were well organised; hospitals ran well.

Now, decades after independence, you can say that the population has grown by lips and bounds, and successive governments did not keep abreast with the infrastructure to cope with the expanding population. So, we have had an infrastructural deficit for many years and this has affected our economy, and other areas of development, including agriculture, which was the mainstay of the economy before the discovery of oil.

But then, since we gained independence and focused on oil alone, we are still grappling with it. We are still grappling with governance structure. Then, if you were contesting to become the Prime Minister, you would have to start at your federal constituency. If you get to the Parliament and your party wins the majority, then, you can become the Prime Minister.

The amount of money that is spent on successive elections now eliminates the election of quality candidates. That is a very big chunk of manpower that is disenfranchised, so to speak. So, as of today, we are in that infrastructural and leadership deficit. Leadership structure, the ways and means by which we elect our leaders leaves much to be desired.

The whole thing starts from lack of internal democracy in the political parties, how the candidates emerge, because the parties sometimes don’t do the right thing, and don’t give us the best of their members to compete so that the best candidate would emerge from the parties.

The whole process is heavily monetised, full of corruption and even the election itself has not been transparent. And it has corrupted and it has corrupted our judiciary. So, the leadership succession in our country leaves so much to be desired. On top of all this now, we have insecurity.

For the past 16 years, this insecurity has been growing in leaps and bounds. And what happened as a small mutiny by a small group of people, (we don’t know what exactly what they wanted), has spread to almost all the 36 states and the FCT. There is killing, kidnapping and all sorts of criminalities in many parts of the country.

Sir, you said INEC and the judiciary have been corrupted. I want you to expatiate on this?

The whole thing started from the political parties lack of internal democracy in the parties. For this reason, they have failed to put up the best candidates for elections. Even with the candidates they presented to us, INEC has not been giving us free and transparent elections over the years. So, at the end of the day, we don’t have elections that guarantee good governance.

But the judiciary is supposed to rectify some of these anomalies, isn’t it?

That is what I am saying, that the judiciary has also been corrupted. The people who man the judiciary don’t give us credible elections. The people who give us judgment do not do it the way justice should have been done, such that people are not comfortable with the judgements that are coming out from the courts.

We need to work on all of this if we have to produce the quality of leadership that will compare with all other countries where things are properly done.

Some of the often-cited cases are that of Imo State where the candidate who came fourth in the election was declared winner by the Supreme Court, just as the courts nullified election of State and Senators National Assembly candidates in Plateau State, but upheld that of the governor?

That the point I am making. These are just cases of judicial rascality. The elections in Plateau State were held the same day and the same state executive of the party conducted the primaries. But the court decided otherwise.

I’ m not a lawyer, but it raised serious questions and the same thing have been happening all over the country. In the case of Imo State, there is that appellate till today that he is a Supreme Court governor. Nigerian made the point to express their disgust.

INEC now has an acting Chairman. How do you see her appointment and what challenges are before her as the off-season elections draw near?

I wish her well. From her pedigree, one may be expecting too much. We know the M.T. Mbu family, from his days as the Foreign Affairs Minister, and she came from that family. You will also recall that her husband, Agbamuche, was an Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of this country.

They were not known for being pretentious. So, my prayer for her is that her action at INEC will not be such that it will destroy the integrity she has built over the years. Many Nigerians were excited that your party Chairman, Umar Damagum and National Secretary, Sam Anyanwu, signed the letter for the convention. But there are said to be some discordant tunes coming up.

How hopeful are you about the Ibadan Convention and what are your fears? My hope is that they will sort themselves out and they will let us have a free and fair convention. That is what Nigerians are looking up to for the PDP. This is because most Nigerians still have that nostalgia about how PDP governed Nigeria as against what is obtains now.

They will like to see the PDP bounce back into reckoning. So, I am hoping that good sense should prevail, and whatever differences will be sorted out, so that we can have a successful convention.

If we fail, it is going to be disastrous, because I see two parallel PDPs emerging, and that will create more problems, about which one will be authentic to produce the candidate acceptable to INEC, and so on and so forth. This is because it seems some people are hell-bent on destroying the party.

They believe that that is the best way they can help the incumbent President and make sure that we don’t have a strong party presenting a strong candidate. That will not be in the best interest of Nigeria, and it will be sad, if they allow that to happen.

But who are these people? Isn’t it shocking that some of your former governors are part of this move?

Well, that part of the PDP is led by Nyesom Wike, and don’t forget that Ikpeazu, Ifeayin Ugwuayin and Otorm all worked with him in the last election. And they all supported the incumbent President. I won’t be surprised if they continue. The only person who has turn a new leaf is Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who used to be with them. So, it is unfortunate.

One would have thought that we have finished with the last presidential election; elections have been won and lost and we should move on. But maybe because he is benefitting from his appointment as Minister of the FCT, he is still committed to working for the Presidency against the party.

But the question some people often ask is why has it been difficult for the PDP to suspend these people who you said are working against the party?

Fortunately or unfortunately, Wike used his influence to make sure that he put in people in the current executive of the party those who have remained loyal to him. And they constitute the leadership of the party.

Like the Chairman and National Secretary as some have said?

Yes. So, they find it difficult even to call NEC meetings. They are afraid that NEC will take the path which you have mentioned. So, to shield him from the party’s decision of that nature, for almost two years, we did not have an NEC meeting. So, it is difficult to get those people to do the right thing, because of their commitment to Wike.

But as you can see now, it’s like the Chairman, after the governors have supported him to become a substantive chairman, is now working with the governors, but the National Secretary is still working with Wike.

Let’s look at Abia State where the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives has been up in arms against the governor over performance. What is your impression about Governor Alex Otti’s performance?

It is very, very difficult, if you have been to Abia State to agree with the Deputy Speaker that the Governor is not performing. Even the Minister for Works, Chief Dave Umahi, who represented the President recently in inaugurating some of the projects the governor has done, said the governor’s achievements have ‘been miraculous.’

That is a very strong word, given the fact that he is a minister in an APC government, commending a governor elected on the platform of the Labour Party. That indicated that he was very impressed to have described his performance in that language.

It will be very difficult before any politician can convince the people of Abia State that Governor Otti is not doing well. I doubt if anyone will believe them.

You listened to President Bola Tinubu on his achievements during the 65th independent broadcast. What is your view about this?

To be honest with you, our President speaks well and convincingly. But the truth is that in our individual homes, we are not seeing the impact of the statistics he is reeling out.

Until those statistics come down to our dinning table, and in our daily lives, when we go to the petrol station, the market to pay school fees, etc, it is difficult for the ordinary citizen to believe that the government is succeeding with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

So, all I can say is that they need to do more work to make the impact of their policies felt and convince Nigerians that they are on course. For the rest of Nigerians, all I can say is that we have no other country, and there is nowhere else to go.

We just have all to stay here; put all hands on deck, put on our thinking caps, and do whatever each and everyone of us can do to make sure we have a better Nigeria., for our children and children yet unborn. In my place, when my grandfather was alive and he was pouring libations during the morning prayers, he would always say, God should make him great, but make his children greater than himself.

So, it is important that we leave the country better than the way we met it if we love our children and if we want them to have a better life than the one we have, which should be the ambition of every parent. So, I use the occasion of our 65th anniversary to tell Nigerians that we must not lose hope, we must not give up.

Recently, NUPENG and PENGASSAN went on strike, and given their historic impact on the economy, what is your message to Nigeria about this economy?

You know, many people have organized their lives out of the proceeds of corruption and find it difficult to disengage. The way that the ordinary person on the street understands the way NUPENG and PENGASSAN and the rest operate and block Dangote Refinery, it’s like they have something to gain from the status quo which has not helped us at all over the years.

But this man has brought innovative changes. I don’t know what else anyone can offer in service delivery, then somebody who refined fuel, you use your drive and tankers convey the petrol to the stations, and deliver it before you even pay. And if he has 1,000 tankers and six personnel on each, that is already creating 6,000 jobs.

And in the next five years, his labour force might be up to 100,000 people. And he is even ready to sell petrol and gas to us at a lower price, yet people don’t want to compete and offer us the commodities at a cheaper price. If you block him from giving this service, what are you trying to achieve?

What message are they sending to the international community that the President is visiting daily seeking Foreign Direct Investment? Already we have insecurity here, now you are compounding it by giving investors this kind of impression?

Who will want to sink his millions of Dollars in a country that is fighting terrorists and contending with these blockade from labour? We are not serious, and that is why I love what the Vice President said about the issue and the intervention of the National Security Adviser as well as the Ministers of Finance and Labour.

This kind of thing should not be tolerated. Apart from PENGASIN, the government needs to step out to support what Dangote Refinery is doing for the country. I am happy that they are selling crude to him now in Naira and that they are supplying him more crude, but the man is still importing crude, and he said he can flood the market with oil and gas, but these people do not want him to do so.

Look, he is also exporting this thing. The ones he exported in June and July, if he had pushed it into the Nigerian market, he would have flooded the filling stations with these products. Maybe exporting it is the way God is blessing the man to make him sell in Dollars to get more return on his investments.