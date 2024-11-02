INEC, Judicial Independence: We’ll Enlist Ex-Agitators, Non-State Actors In Constitution Amendment – Coalition

Share

Save Democracy Mega Alliance 2027 (SDMA’27), a new pan-Nigeria political coalition, said it intends to enlist ex-agitators and non-state actors towards ensuring total electoral and judicial independence in Nigeria.

It also disclosed that international lobby group will be engaged to solicit the support of foreign governments and western democracies as well.

SDMA’27 which was unveiled in Abuja last week, is seeking for constitutional amendment to remove the power to appoint the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and other judicial officers, from the president and state governors.

Spokesman of the group Comrade Tony Akeni, in a statement on weekend, explained that its governing structure will include a “Committee of Retired Armed Forces Personnel, which shall be headed by a coordinator titled, ‘Special Envoy on Agitators, Ex-Agitators and Non-state Actors.'”

Akeni who is also one of the conveners, disclosed at the apex of the group will be a National Council comprising six national conveners, six zonal co-conveners representing the six geopolitical zones of the country and seven special diaspora coordinators.

According to him, the special diaspora coordinators to be known as SDMA International Parliamentary Lobby Group (SIPALG), will, on behalf of the group, seek the support of the United Nations, the European Union and other regional economic blocs to support the electoral amendment and democratic reform campaigns in Nigeria.

He stated that slots will be reserved for political parties and persons “certified of democratic credentials and integrity” in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties, to serve as special coordinators and advisers.

“This is why SDMA’27 shall not disclose some names of our already active campaign actors till such time as it shall be strategically imperative for full unveiling,” Akeni explained.

He added that “In appointment to all tiers of the SDMA’27 structure, capacity to deliver on the mandates of each committee, representation and balance must be upheld with respect to appointment of men, women and People With Disability (PWD), and shall not discriminate against religious, gender or ethnic background and affiliations.”



