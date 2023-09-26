INEC Headquarters Of Fraud In Nigeria – Adebayo

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has criticized the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), labelling it as the headquarters of corruption in Nigeria.

The SDP candidate made the claim on Tuesday while speaking during an online interactive forum, HaveYourSay247, moderated by Rudolf Okonkwo.

According to him, INEC’s actions and practices were not in line with the commitment to free and fair elections.

He highlighted that he had previously warned stakeholders about the lack of sincerity from the electoral commission, particularly concerning the promise to electronically transmit election results.

Speaking further, he raised concerns about the credibility of INEC, highlighting that individuals often had to provide financial inducements to register a political party, file reports, or invite INEC representatives to party conventions. He questioned how INEC could be trusted to conduct fair elections under such circumstances.

“INEC is the headquarters of fraud,” he declared.

Commenting on his campaigns during the election, Adewole said he went to the nooks and crannies of the country and that even great Nigerians like Obafemi Awolowo and Nnamdi Azikiwe, at the height of their popularity, did not succeed in becoming president.

“The world hasn’t had more than nine people like Zik, yet he couldn’t win the election to become president of Nigeria,” he argued.

The SDP candidate explained his decision not to challenge the outcome of the presidential election in court, stating that it would have been futile as not all injustices can be rectified through legal means.

He said: “The court is not a place you go and complain in general terms.