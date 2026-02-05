New Telegraph

February 5, 2026
INEC Gives Recognition To Wike-Backed PDP Leadership

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally recognised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike-backed National Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Abdulrahman Mohammed.

The development followed Mohammed, and the Acting National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who were present at the INEC’s first quarterly consultative meeting held on Thursday in Abuja with leaders of political parties.

The meeting, organised by INEC, is reserved strictly for national chairmen and national secretaries of all registered political parties recognised by the commission.

INEC’s decision follows a ruling of the Federal High Court in Ibadan, which directed the electoral body to recognise the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led caretaker committee as the legitimate leadership of the PDP.

The development is expected to further deepen the leadership crisis within the opposition party, which has been factionalised following internal disputes linked to the influence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Details later…

 

