INEC Gives Conditions To Review Election Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has outlined new conditions under which it can review election results, in line with Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022.

In a statement released on Thursday following a management meeting, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, said the Commission’s chairman can now establish a Review Committee when there is prima facie evidence that an election result was declared in violation of INEC’s regulations and guidelines.

He explained that the review mechanism is based on the proviso to Section 65 of the Electoral Act, which empowers INEC to revise any declaration or return not made voluntarily or in line with the law and electoral guidelines.

“Consequently, there have been many interpretations of Section 65 of the Electoral Act, making it necessary for the commission to use its powers under the law to issue Regulations, Guidelines or Manuals for the purpose of giving effect to the provisions of the Act and for its administration,” Olumekun stated.

According to the new procedures detailed in Supplementary No.1 to the 2022 Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, the Commission will set up a Review Committee comprising five National Commissioners — a chairman and four members. The committee is expected to conclude its assignment within four days.

The committee may recommend that INEC uphold the result as declared, or order a rerun or supplementary election. It shall not be hindered in carrying out its duties, except by a legitimate court order.

INEC is expected to consider the committee’s report and make a decision within six days following the original declaration of the election result.

Olumekun also disclosed that INEC has received 12 new applications from associations seeking registration as political parties, bringing the total number to 112.

“The Commission is processing these applications transparently and in fairness to all applicants. We will respond to these applicants in line with the Electoral Act and the 2022 Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties,” he said.

He added that one association recently changed its interim secretary following the defection of the official to another group.

“To facilitate the consideration of these applications, the Commission appeals to associations to maintain consistency in their proposed leadership and addresses so they do not, by their own actions, delay the timely consideration of their applications,” Olumekun cautioned.