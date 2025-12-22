INEC Fixes February 21 For Ahoda East II, Khana II Constituencies Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to hold bye-elections in Ahoda East II and Khana II state constituencies in Rivers State.

INEC, in a statement on Monday by Chairman, Information, Voter Education and Publicity Committee, Malam Mohammed Haruna, stated that Section 116 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), empowers the commission to fix dates for elections and conduct bye-elections for vacancies.

“By the commission’s decision, the notice for the two elections will be published on 22nd January, 2026, while political parties will conduct their party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from the primaries, between 23rd and 27th January.

“Parties and candidates will then commence their campaigns on 8th February, 2026, to end on February 19th. The elections will be held on 21st February, 2026,” INEC said in the statement.

It added that the vacancy in the Ahoada East II Constituency arose as a result of the resignation of its member, while that of Khana II resulted from the death of its member.

“The Speaker of the State House of Assembly had since notified the commission of the existence of the vacancies,” INEC said in the statement.