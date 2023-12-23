INEC Fixes Feb. 3 for Re-Run, Bye-Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has fixed February 3, 2024, for rerun and bye-elections in nine states across the country. The commission in a statement by Chairman, Information Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, explained that the vacancies occurred as a result of death or resignation of elected lawmakers, as well as nullification of the election by the court.

Olumekun, who is also INEC National Commissioner, disclosed that the bye-elections will hold in two senatorial districts, four federal constituencies, three state constituencies, while the rerun polls will hold in 35 constituencies. According to him, while three of the rerun elections will cover the entire constituencies, others involve only a few polling units.

He disclosed that the timetable for the elections, along with detailed delimitation data including registration areas, polling unit names, the number of registered voters and collected permanent voter’s cards (PVCs), “has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms as a guide to political parties and candidates, and for public information. “We urge parties and candidates to strictly adhere to the specified timelines for the seam- less conduct of these elections.”